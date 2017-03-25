Students compete in Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

Dozens of Springfield elementary students fixed up their very best comfort food recipes as part of the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

Springfield, along with 229 other school districts across the country, and 180 students who submitted recipes were dwindled down to 15 finalists.

Gezabel Velazquez was one of those fifteen and she took home the top prize for her lasagna-stuffed peppers.

She said she wasn't sure she would win.

Nearly 1,300 schools, Springfield included, are serviced by Sodexo across 28 states.

The future chefs challenge is something the food service company has proudly been a part of for three years in Springfield and seven years in all.

"We are proud of the partnership between the school district and Sodexo. We get a great response from the administration and the faculty as well as the parents and guardians of the students," said Food Service Director Marc Roy.



The judges made their decisions based on ease of preparation, originality, whether or not the food was healthy, and of course taste.

Velazquez's recipe will be submitted for another round of testing in the national competition.

