State police warn public of recent phone scam

State police are warning the public of a most recent phone scam where someone will pretend to be a police officer.

They said numerous people have received phone calls from the State Police South Boston Barracks phone number, 617-740-7710 but it is not State police.

People who answered the call said they were put on hold for an officer calling in regards to a complaint or warrant that was issued against them.

The posing “officer” will demand money and will ask them to meet police at a local shopping center to resolve the issue.

State police said in some cases they have demanded thousands of dollars.

Those phone calls are hoaxes and State police are telling people they should immediately hang up.

Make sure to never provide any personal information or money to anyone over the phone, and note that no police department will ever call someone about a warrant or a complaint filed against them.

