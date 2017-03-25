Democratic leaders meet at UMass Amherst to discuss healthcare reform fallout

Many Americans are wondering what is next after congress failed to pass a bill to reform the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic leaders hosted a discussion on the era of President Donald Trump at UMass Amherst on Saturday.

The event drew in a crowd of hundreds. Congressman Jim McGovern and DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison presented to the audience.

One of the prime focuses of the night remained on healthcare.

“It really showed up in the republicans not being able to come together on it. We generated pressure not just solidifying democratic support but getting republicans to the fact. That’s a huge part of mounting the defense,” said Sam Hockenbury, Director of Communications for UMass Democrats.

The topic is still soaking in for many Americans after the campaign promise fizzled. Some political leaders believe that President Trump will have to take a bipartisan approach.



“"I think the president should reach out to Democrats, I should reach out to Democrats, and we should say, 'Let's take a shot at doing this together, because it ain't working it doing it by ourselves,’” said Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina.

