Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance for showers this afternoon

We have a dreary, active weather pattern in place that will last the next several days, so keep the umbrella handy! A Freezing Rain Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight for all of Franklin county as well as western Hampshire and western Hampden counties and will remain in effect until 8 am Monday morning.

Cloudy skies are on the way for your Sunday with the chance for some scattered showers. It will not be raining all the time but there is also the potential that we could see some light freezing rain until temperatures rise above freezing later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Skies remain cloudy tonight into tomorrow with the threat for rain increasing as we head into Monday morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. By Monday morning that is when we see a better chance for seeing some light freezing rain, which could impact the Monday morning commute. It's probably a good idea to allow for some extra time tomorrow morning. As we head toward the afternoon temperatures will rise above freezing and we should all transition over to rain. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower and middle 40s.

A cold front from the west will finally move through our area late Tuesday, bringing an end to showers and cloudy skies. We will see some clearing Wednesday along with milder temperatures in the middle 50s. We stay dry Thursday with sunshine and mild temperatures.

