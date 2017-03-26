Early morning crash in Hadley sends vehicle airborne

Nobody was seriously injured following a crash that sent the lone vehicle involved airborne, Hadley police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Kozera Avenue at 6:53 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the driver crossed the center line and struck a snowbank that sent the vehicle airborne.

The driver of the vehicle “dozed-off,” Hadley police said.

Before landing, the vehicle struck two trees and was then pinned on its side, police said.

Traffic was never impacted Hadley police told Western Mass News.

The driver suffered “minor abrasions from the seatbelt,” police said.