Shoplifting suspect identified, Chicopee police seek to find second suspect

Chicopee police have identified a woman who is accused of shoplifting at CVS.

Officer Mike Wilk said on March 24 the woman and a male suspect stole merchandise from the CVS on Memorial Drive.

Wilk said the woman will be charged by detectives. They have not released her name at this time.

Police are still looking to identify the male suspect. If you know him, call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1730.

Officer Wilk wants to thank the public's help in sharing the information.

