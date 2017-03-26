Construction work to cause delays on Rt. 57 in Southwick

Southwick police want to remind residents of upcoming construction work on Route 57.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m. commuters riding along Feeding Hills Road at Powdermill Road, Rebecca Lobo Way, Hudson Drive, and Foster Road are being advised to seek alternate routes.

If you have to travel through the area police are asking that you be patient while delays will be expected especially during the morning commute.

Detour routes have not been released yet, but turning lanes will be created and traffic lights will be installed in some areas.

Police said the construction will go on throughout the summer and into the fall months.

They think residents will be pleased with the final outcome of this project.

