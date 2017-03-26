Gloomy conditions continue into the afternoon

We picked up a decent amount of rain this morning but now the steady rain has moved out and the ice threat has diminished as well. However, it will remain cloudy and damp with a few shower and pockets of drizzle this afternoon. There will be some areas of fog as well with chilly temperatures. Readings will reach into the lower 40's.

Clouds and showers will linger tomorrow as well. Finally, late tomorrow a cold front will move through western Mass. giving us one last period of rain before drying us out for Wednesday. We will see sunshine Wednesday and Thursday along with milder temperatures both days as highs reach into the middle 50's! It looks as though rain is likely for Friday and Saturday along with cool temperatures.

