Club owners keep safety a priority following Cincinnati shooting

Violence in Cincinnati is leaving club owners on high alert.

As the investigation into the Cameo night club shooting continues to unravel, club owners are keeping security the top priority.

Freddy Vanegas is the owner of Club Aquarius, a popular family owned Latin dance club in Springfield.

"You can keep your establishment as safe as possible but you here about stuff like that and its sad," said Vanegas.

Once the sun goes down, the club comes alive with dancing and entertainment.

"People looking for a little getaway on the weekends," Vanegas continued.

He and his staff take additional measures to ensure safety.

"We do use metal wand detectors, we do have a full pat down by security. Staffing is important. We have a lot of security on board, we do hire Springfield police, as all clubs do, but it's never a guarantee," Vanegas noted.

The club has a zero tolerance policy for people who disrupt their business.

It's news like the Cincinnati shooting that have club employees uneasy.

"As an owner, you want to provide a safe environment," said Vanegas.

This is considered the worst mass shooting in America this calendar year.

