Ludlow community supports fundraiser for people with disabilities

The Ludlow community came together Sunday afternoon to support a special cause.

People gathered at the Baird Middle School for a fun-filled carnival.

The carnival was held to raise money for the Darren Fund. The fund is in memory of Darren Harrington, a man who passed away in 2014 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Darren Fund supports people with disabilities across western Mass. who are in the shared living program Pathlight.

“I think we could learn a lot from Darren and his inspiration. He went through so much and he had so many reasons to be unhappy but he chose happiness and positivity. [He] was a great inspiration for all of us,” said Senator Eric Lesser.

Activities at the event included games, food, dancing, and movies about people with special needs.

Western Mass News’ very own Mary Cate Mannion emcee’d the fundraiser.

