Wilbraham police seeking to identify shoplifting suspect from co - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Wilbraham police seeking to identify shoplifting suspect from convenience store incident

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man, according to a Facebook post.

Detective Christopher Arventos with the Wilbraham Police Department said the man was wanted in connection to a "shoplifting" incident. 

In the Facebook post, the Wilbraham Police Department said that the man was at the “FL Roberts Convenience Store on Boston Road” around 9 p.m. on March 19.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.

