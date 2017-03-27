Lawmakers to hear from the public in marijuana hearing

Lawmakers will be meeting Monday to consider changes to recreational marijuana laws.

The hearing, that is open to the public, is at the West Springfield High School at 4 p.m.

In November, the ballot question was approved by voters. The new law allows adults to possess one ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes and grow up to one dozen plants in their home.

The discussion has continued well past November, however, and one key change could involve tax increases to pot shops.

Lawmakers are also considering the addition of marijuana stores in communities to be decided on by local officials who know the area best.

If residents cannot make the meeting, the committee will also be accepting written testimonies, Chief of Staff to the Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, Ryan Sterling said.

There are two more meetings scheduled, both in April. The first is on April 3, at 11 a.m. at the State House. The second is set for April 10 at 4 p.m. at the Shrewsbury High School.

For more information on the proposals, click here.

