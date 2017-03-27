Stretch of Memorial Drive in Chicopee reopens following gas leak

Memorial Drive in Chicopee has resumed normal traffic operations following a "major gas leak" on Monday morning that shut down traffic in both directions.

Emergency crews were called the Days Inn on Memorial Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Memorial Drive was closed in both directions from Fuller Road to Walmart, and from the Mass Pike to Fuller Road, Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said.

The gas company, Columbia Gas, is on the scene working with authorities on the investigation.

