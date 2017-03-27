Police investigating attempted bank robbery in East Longmeadow

Police in Longmeadow are investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
East Longmeadow Police said that just before 8:45 a.m. today, a suspect entered Farmington Bank on North Main Street and passed a note that demanded money.
"When the employee indicated the bank did not have the specific amount of money, the subject fled the bank," the department explained in a Facebook post.
No weapon was shown during the incident and no money was taken.
Investigators describe the suspect as a black male who had a small amount of facial hair, and who was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.
