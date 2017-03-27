Police investigating attempted bank robbery in East Longmeadow - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating attempted bank robbery in East Longmeadow

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by East Longmeadow Police) (Photo provided by East Longmeadow Police)
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Longmeadow are investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.

East Longmeadow Police said that just before 8:45 a.m. today, a suspect entered Farmington Bank on North Main Street and passed a note that demanded money.

"When the employee indicated the bank did not have the specific amount of money, the subject fled the bank," the department explained in a Facebook post.

No weapon was shown during the incident and no money was taken.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male who had a small amount of facial hair, and who was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.

