More gloom today with areas of dense fog this morning

Patchy, dense fog will greet you as you leave the house so travel with caution through the morning. Some mist, drizzle or a stray shower are possible as well and with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

A showers is possible this morning but a steadier, light rain is likely for much of the afternoon and evening. Another half inch to an inch of rain is possible through the first half of tonight. A warm front lingers to our south much of the day, which should keep temps in the middle and upper 40s.

High pressure will build in from the northwest, allowing for clouds to give way to some sunshine tomorrow. Temps will warm into the lower and middle 50s with the help of that late-March sun, but aloft, cold air will be moving in on a gusty northwesterly wind. Thursday will be sunny and seasonable with a lighter breeze. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's.

Our next storm arrives by Friday and with cold air in place snow will likely develop before dawn. Snow will likely mix with and change to rain in the valley but accumulating snow is possible in the hills before milder air streams in late Friday into Friday night. Stay tuned!

