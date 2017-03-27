Bernardston officers help rescue injured bald eagle

Officials in Bernardston came to the aid of feathered friend over the weekend.

Bernardston Police said that around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a call came into police about an injured bald eagle along Route 5.

Officer Dan Larvey and Bernardston Animal Control Officer Art Johnson went to the scene and were able to rescue the eagle.

The eagle was then transported to a facility to receive care.

"Job well done by both officers," police noted on Facebook.

