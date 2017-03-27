Bat found in baby's room at Longmeadow home

A Longmeadow family had quite the scare last weekend after finding a bat in their eight month old baby's room.

As frightening as this sounds, it's actually quite common and the town's board of health wants to make sure residents are prepared for future scenarios.

Health Director Beverly Hirschhorn told us that overnight on Saturday, a couple found a bat in their baby's room.

The bat is now being tested for rabies.

If the bat is tested positive or results aren't definitive, the baby will have to undergo a series of preventative vaccinations.

Hirschhorn said that if you encounter a bat in your home, there are a proper ways to contain it.

"Could be plastic container food container. Somehow get the bat in the container and put it in the refrigerator. To have the bat tested, call your local board of health," Hirschhorn said.

If it's the weekend and you cannot get in contact with your local board of health, you should call police.

With it getting warmer, more animals such as foxes will be coming out to play. Hirschhorn said do not leave kids to play outdoors unattended.

