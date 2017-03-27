Massachusetts gas prices inch up a penny per gallon - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Massachusetts gas prices inch up a penny per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - The price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has inched up a penny in the past week to an average of $2.17.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular in Massachusetts remains 12 cents per gallon below the national average, but it's still 21 cents higher per gallon than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

