Easthampton Police look for 2 suspects who smashed glass door

On Monday, two suspects smashed a glass door at an Easthampton home on Kingsberry Way and now police are looking for the pair.

Officer Chad Alexander told Western Mass News that officers went to the scene and were searching the area. This was at about 1 p.m.

Police are describing the suspects as "two young black males." One of them was wearing a black jacket. No further descriptions were available.

"Homeowner was home at the time and got to the door as they were finishing smashing the glass," explained Alexander, "They saw him and took off running."

That's when the pair got into a white sedan and left the scene heading towards Strong Street.

At this time police are not releasing what number house this is on Kingsberry Way.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department.

If you have any information that could help them solve this case, please contact Easthampton Police at 413-527-1212.

