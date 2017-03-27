Chicopee man arrested on OUI, other charges

A Chicopee man is facing several charges after his arrest over the weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that dispatch received a call Saturday night reporting that a vehicle was operating erratically on Granby Road.

Officer Timothy Brodeur arrived to the area a short time later and located the vehicle in the Arby's parking lot.

Wilk noted that Brodeur reportedly saw a man stumbling towards the car - at one point almost falling in the parking lot - then get into the vehicle and leave the parking lot.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over and "In attempting to stop the vehicle, Ofc. Brodeur observed the vehicle cross the double solid lines 3 times," according to Wilk.

The vehicle eventually pulled up to a Granby Road residence, the driver got out of the car, and police ordered the driver to stay at the vehicle.

"At this point, the operator yelled at Ofc. Brodeur 'I work for the City,'" Wilk said.

Backup arrived a short time later and as police spoke with the driver, they reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol.

That driver, 48-year-old Joseph Breton Sr. of Chicopee, was then placed under arrest. Wilk noted that as Breton was transported to police headquarters, he allegedly yelled obscenities towards the officers.

Breton is facing charges including operating under the influence of liquor, failure to stop for police, no inspection sticker, violation of motor vehicle rules (brakes), and marked lanes violation.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Chicopee District Court.

