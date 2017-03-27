Police: Drugs found in Chicopee mom's purse while driving with her kids

A Chicopee woman is facing drug charges after her arrest late last week.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 11:15 a.m. Friday, detectives executed a search warrant on a Wildermere Street residence.

Shortly before that occurred, Alisha Marie Santana, 27, of Chicopee was pulled over by police.

Santana's three children - ages, 5, 3, and 1 - were also in the car and police reportedly found 29 bags of heroin in her purse inside the vehicle.

During the search of Santana's home, detectives reportedly found empty heroin bags throughout the residence, as well as in the bedrooms.

"Further, there was heroin residue on a wall where the children slept," Wilk explained.

Santana is facing charges of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute and operating after license revoked. She was arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

Wilk noted that the state's Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident and took temporary custody of the three children.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.