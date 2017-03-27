Trial date set for Springfield table leg murder suspects

Two people accused of beating a 52-year-old man to death with a table leg last June are set to go to trial this October.

This according to the Hampden Superior Court Clerk's Office.

Authorities say that on June 16, 2016, an argument turned extremely violent at a Springfield home on Armory Street ultimately leaving Eric Stephenson dead.

Springfield Police allege that 57-year-old Richard Page struck Stephenson with a table leg, while 53-year-old Ivey Johnson allegedly provoked Page, urging him to keep going.

The pair had allegedly been a couple for nearly 15 years and fled from the house through a back window. But hours later, they were found and arrested.

Now, the Hampden Superior Court Clerk's Office says their trial date has been set.

Western Mass News has learned it's scheduled to occur on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

