Westfield residents urging DPW to patch pesky potholes

Potholes and bumpy roads are in every city and town and can certainly be a nuisance to drivers.

However, it has gotten to the point in Westfield where they litter many streets and some residents said that they've had enough.

Pouring rain and potholes is a combination most drivers hope they never see, but taking a drive down Westfield roads on Monday, potholes scatter many streets and drivers are frankly tired of it.

"There's potholes everywhere and it makes it a very unsafe driving condition because other people are going to try and avoid the potholes and get into your lane," said Alisa Sychev of Westfield.

Sychev deals with them every day, simply by backing out of her driveway at the corner of Ellis Street and Franklin Avenue, right near the Franklin Avenue School. She said that Westfield has received a reputation by many of its residents as the city with never ending potholes.

"Last summer, the summer before that, the roads have always been terrible. I lived here for close to 20 years, just Westfield itself, and ever since I remember, potholes are always an issue," Sychev noted.



We spent 15 minutes going down as many Westfield streets as we could, long and short, and of the 10 roads we made it down, only Orange Street and the newly constructed North Elm Street were clean.

The rest, from Franklin Avenue to North Road, all contained either potholes, uneven road, puddles, or all of the above.

We spoke with Casey Berube from the Westfield DPW. He said that part of the problem in patching potholes is the weather.

There's no patching in rain or snow.

"As the freeze-thaw cycle happens, it's right across the city and we've got over 250 miles of street to maintain, so there is a lot out there," Berube said.

Even if they could, asphalt plants close down in the wintertime. The DPW stockpiles during the offseason, but even still they cannot keep up with the amount they need.

Berube wanted to assure residents though that every street that is reported is on file and will be taken care of.

"We are aware of the different locations that are problem areas and we are actively working to resolve them," Berube explained.

The DPW has added Franklin Avenue to the list of roads to patch and said that they are going to get patching once the weather cooperates.

They encourage anyone who has a pothole on their road to reach out to the DPW directly or through the Commonwealth Connect app, which allows you to report non-emergencies to the city. For more info on the app, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.