Two CVS shoplifting suspects sought by Amherst Police

Do you recognize either of these suspects? They're wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at a CVS in Amherst.
Amherst Police posted the notice to their Facebook page Monday afternoon.
"(We are) attempting to identify these 2 individuals," police explained.
No further details were immediately available.
If you know who they are please contact Officer Kasey Nagle who's investigating this case, at 413-259-3000 or naglek@amherstma.gov
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.