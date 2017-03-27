Two CVS shoplifting suspects sought by Amherst Police - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two CVS shoplifting suspects sought by Amherst Police



AMHERST, MA

Do you recognize either of these suspects?  They're wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at a CVS in Amherst.

Amherst Police posted the notice to their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"(We are) attempting to identify these 2 individuals," police explained. 

No further details were immediately available. 

If you know who they are please contact Officer Kasey Nagle who's investigating this case, at 413-259-3000 or naglek@amherstma.gov

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

