Doctor urges caution with DIY 'slime' project

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Authorities in Ellis County, KS have canceled an AMBER Alert for two young boys who were taken from a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says both Cadenn McDowell, 1, and Mason McDowell, 3, have been found and are safe.More >>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
A Time magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hangs on the walls of at least four of the president's golf clubs, in Florida, Virginia, Ireland and Scotland.More >>
Firing up the grill is a tell-tale sign of summer, but how you clean your barbecue could pose a serious health risk.More >>
The Trump administration threatened Tuesday that Syria will pay "a heavy price" if it follows through on what the U.S. says are preparations for another chemical weapons attack - warning of action that could plunge America deeper into a civil war alongside the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
