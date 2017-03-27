Doctor urges caution with DIY 'slime' project

There's a warning tonight for parents about a popular DIY project for kids.

A mother from eastern Massachusetts said that her daughter received burns from an ingredient used to make home made 'slime.'

This science DIY project has been around for a while, but it has found new life, making it's way around the internet lately as a fun home activity.



However, one family from Rockland, MA found it to be anything but fun.

Kathleen Quinn is recovering from second and third degree burns on her hands. Doctors said that prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in homemade slime, is responsible.

It's something the Quinns had no idea was an issue until after making several batches, she began to feel excruciating pain.

"It felt like really hot and tingly," Kathleen Quinn explained.

Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen's mother, added, "It was like crying in pain 'My hands hurt, my hands hurt' and we looked at them and they were covered in blisters."

Take a look on-line and the DIY slime recipe is everywhere. All you need is water, glue, food coloring, and Borax and this colorful 'slime' is what you get.

"The Borax is an acid and so the acid can burn the hands and topically can cause a significant burn," said Dr. Hillary Branch, a pediatrician at Baystate Medical Center.

Branch said that if you put in too much Borax, or don't dissolve the Borax correctly, that's when the trouble can start.

"If you use it according to the recipe for these slime recipes, it actually would be okay, but you need a lot of supervision because if the child misinterprets teaspoon or tablespoon and gives too much, you can definitely see burns," Branch noted.

The acid, Branch said, can literally dissolve the skin.

"The outer layer of skin will start to break down. The acid breaks it down and dissolves the skin," Branch noted.

Healing can also be tricky.

"They're at-risk because of the opening of the skin and it takes a long time for the skin to rejuvenate and regrow," Branch said.

Branch said that the best advice is not to use Borax at all.

Other incidents of burns related to the DIY 'slime' have also been reported. It's worth noting that other recipes for homemade 'slime' call for using corn starch or liquid starch, instead of Boric acid.

