State committee on marijuana policy holds meeting in West Springfield

The state's Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy held a public hearing Monday in West Springfield.

Lawmakers continue to consider changes to recreational marijuana laws following the November ballot question about marijuana.

The meeting started with local lawmakers and then was opened up to the public. People with opinions both for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana spoke their minds.

There were more than 100 people in attendance, including local city leaders like Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse of Holyoke, who was a public supporter of the legalization of recreational marijuana.

We heard from the West Springfield Care Coalition. The spokeswoman voiced her concerns about the dangers of marijuana use. She was referring to edibles and the dangers advertising these can pose for children.

We also heard from supporters of the passing of recreational marijuana, regarding the heroin epidemic, and how marijuana could curb the use of prescription pain medication.

Even though there were a lot of differing opinions in this meeting tonight, lawmakers talked about working together so that every community can have their own understanding of the law.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt had questions about a possible tax increase and letting communities decide whether or not they will allow pot shops.

West Springfield voted against this ballot question in the November election, but it was approved in the state of Massachusetts.

The way the law is written now, it allows adults to have one ounce of marijuana for recreational use and also to legally grow up to a dozen pot plants in their homes.

Despite the vote, there are still many questions about what it all means for lawmakers locally.

That's what the meeting tonight is for - local officials and the public will voice their opinions and concerns.

There are two more meetings set for April to continue having discussions like those held Monday.

