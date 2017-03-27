Chicopee preparing for new trash collection program

Residents in Chicopee will have to start reducing their trash use with a new trash reduction program.

The change comes as the city's landfill gets ready to close.

Starting May 1, trash will have to be placed in new 35-gallon bins for Chicopee residents.

With the city's landfill closing in early 2018, officials have to be proactive when it comes to trash pickup.

"Come early next year. the city of Chicopee is looking at close to a $2 million loss in revenue and additional costs because of the landfill closures. In order to mitigate that extra cost, we are embarking on a curbside trash reduction program," said Chicopee DPW Project Advisor Stanley Kulig.

Chicopee DPW is asking people to really pay attention to what it is they are throwing away.

"We found that anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of what's being thrown away as trash right now can be recycled," Kulig added.

The new trash can looks small, but it will have to be the new normal for people in Chicopee.

"We are asking those people who think it's too small to think about it and we know it's a change. Think about what you throw away," Kulig explained.

Any trash that doesn't fit in the new smaller bins will have to be placed in yellow bags that will have to be purchased separately

"People in the city are used to just putting everything out on the curb and we have picked it up for years, but with the closing of the land fill, that just can't continue," Kulig said.

The city is asking that people really learn what they can recycle. For more information on the program, you can CLICK HERE.

