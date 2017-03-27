South Hadley man arrested on 5th DUI charge

Even with multiple DUI charges, apparently some drivers can still get behind the wheel of a car legally.

Police arrested 42-year-old Joel Vieu of South Hadley early Sunday morning. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

This case last weekend was his fifth offense, which left some to wonder: how could he have had a valid driver's license?

There are drivers out on the road with multiple DUI offenses in their pasts.

In this particular case, even going to court four times didn't stop one man from allegedly getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

"One of our sergeants was patrolling in the Pleasant Street area and observed a vehicle have a marked lanes violation," said Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge.

Police said that Vieu was allegedly weaving back and forth through driving lanes.

"The vehicle subsequently stopped in the Toasted Owl parking lot off of Main Street," Cartledge added.

According to court papers obtained by Western Mass News, "He was stopped for swerving and his operation was 'all over the road.' When told this information, Vieu answered 'Really? Oh.'"

This wasn't Vieu's first DUI, but it was his first in 18 years. His first was in 1993 and his most recent in 1999, where he received a two years suspended sentence and 15 months committed.

"He didn't have his license in his possession, but he did have an active driver's license," Cartledge said.

Some wonder: how?

"Great question," said Attorney Joseph Bernard.

According to Bernard, DUI laws have changed since 1999.

"The license suspensions were different back then, so people could get their licenses back sometimes even after five offenses," Bernard explained.

The Massachusetts law, 'Melanie's Law,' was passed in 2005. It added harsher penalties to drunk driving laws in the state.

"The law now has built in to the statute many different penalties that permanently for the rest of your life takes away your license, whereas before, that wasn't the case," Bernard added.

However, since the driver in this particular case hadn't been charged since 1999, he was - in a sense - grandfathered in. That means there are drivers like him out on the roads right now.

"It puts the lives and safety of the public at danger."

Vieu reportedly refused a breathalyzer, but was given numerous sobriety tests that he allegedly failed. He's being held on $5,000 cash bail.

