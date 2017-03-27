Wilbraham boy wins 'Young Hero' award

For each person that dies from a stroke, five others will survive, but for many, their way of life is changed forever.

That's why it's important to act fast when the symptoms of a stroke appear and that is what one young boy in Wilbraham did and on Monday, he was being hailed as a hero.

What started as a visit with his great-grandmother back in February could have had a very tragic ending, but thanks to some quick thinking by 8-year-old Eathan Waters-Flood, she was able to get life-saving treatment.

While Eathan was visiting his great grandmother, he said he noticed something wasn't quite right with her. He ran next door to his grandmother, who is a retired EMT and she was able to see the great-grandmother's behavior as signs of a stroke to call 911.

Today, Eathan was presented with the 'Young Hero' award at the Wilbraham Fire Department for his quick thinking.

"By getting to the hospital in time to get life-saving treatment, her stroke was able to be stopped from progressing and then with some therapy and some different things, she was able to recover back to very close to her baseline," said Khristine Morin, stroke coordinator at Baystate Medical Center.

Now, many doctors said that Eathan did exactly what you're supposed to and if you're ever in a similar situation you should, remember the acronym FAST, so you too can save a life like Eathan Waters-Flood.

FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

