People asked to line streets in honor of fallen Korean War veteran

The remains of Korean War veteran Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman will be returning home to western Massachusetts after more than 50 years.

People are being asked to welcome him home on Wednesday by lining sidewalks in Holyoke to welcome the fallen hero home.

"We're going to be passing out flags to hopefully providing a flag line a mile long to the funeral home, so when the Army Corporal comes off of 391, he will have a welcome home for his whole family to let them know he was never forgotten," said Kenny Melanson with the One Call Away Foundation.

Cpl. Hauterman went missing in action in 1950. The Department of Defense re-examined the remains last June and they turned out to be Hauterman's

Melanson is in charge of getting people to come out and hold flags to welcome home the veteran.

Colleen Chesmore reached out to her daughter's school to help.

"I said if I supply the flags, would it be okay if the fourth grade class stood out, lined the parade route, and said that would be wonderful. That would be no problem at all," said Chesmore.

Minutes later, the school called Chesmore back and suggested bringing out the whole school.

Blessed Sacrament School is right on the route welcoming the soldier home. The route will end at Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Northampton Street.

"It's a history lesson on wheels. The Korean War is the forgotten war and unfortunately. these kids nowadays don't know a thing about it," Chesmore added.

The 230 students and their teachers will be out on the route holding flags. They are asking for more people - as many as they can - to thank this fallen soldier for his sacrifice years overdue

"If you can come out, it's going to be a beautiful day. We have plenty of flags that we will be giving out in the Save-a-Lot parking lot. Just come out, it'll be sad, but it will be a great learning experience and something that everyone should be involved in," Chesmore noted.

Flags will be given out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who wants to come on Wednesday.

Calling hours are being held Thursday and a funeral mass is set for Friday. You can find more information Hauterman's funeral arrangements by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.