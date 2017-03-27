Whole Foods in Hadley recalling some muffins

Whole Foods in Hadley has recalled some muffins because of a labeling error.

The company said that the allergy alert and recall impacts Banana Chocolate Chip muffins that were sold in clear, plastic six-pack containers with a Sell-By date of March 28, 2017.

The muffins were labeled as "Made Right Here 6pk Banana Choc Chip Muffins" and contained walnuts, which were not declared on the ingredient list.

Those with sensitivity or allergy to walnuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat those baked goods.

One allergic reaction has been reported.

Customers who may have purchased the muffins can bring the receipt back to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the store at (413) 586-9932.

