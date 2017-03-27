Westfield police seek female suspect who robbed Choice Health - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield police seek female suspect who robbed Choice Health

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female shoplifter that was caught stealing a number of items from Choice Health store.

The female suspect was seen on surveillance cameras hiding items under a newspaper and exiting the store without paying for them.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Westfield Detective Bureau at (413) 572-6400.

