Westfield police seek female suspect who robbed Choice Health

Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female shoplifter that was caught stealing a number of items from Choice Health store.
The female suspect was seen on surveillance cameras hiding items under a newspaper and exiting the store without paying for them.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Westfield Detective Bureau at (413) 572-6400.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.