Warm weather prompts rise in roaming wild animals

A Longmeadow family found a bat in their baby’s room this weekend, and now the town’s Board of Health is using this incident to caution other families.

Longmeadow Health Director Beverly Hirschhorn said that it happened sometime Friday night into Saturday.

She said that because the baby can’t communicate, there’s no way to know whether the baby was bitten by the bat.

“The bite marks are so small. Even by examining the area it would be so hard to determine if they were bit.”

The bat was captured and is now being tested for rabies.

If the bat tests positive or results aren't definite, the baby will have to undergo a series of preventative vaccinations.

Hirschhorn said that if you encounter a bat in your home, there are proper ways to contain it.

“Could be a plastic container. Somehow get the bat in the container and put it in the refrigerator. To have the bat tested, call your local Board of Health.

With it getting warmer out, more wild animals will be coming out looking for food.

Hirschhorn said that you’re going to want to keep your trash cans securely covered, repair holes in attics, and shut your windows and doors.

“For example, you don't want to leave the door open when you're taking in groceries or coming home from a trip. Close the door in between trips to and from the car.”

As for parents, you should teach your kids to never approach wild animals.

Heather Lederman said she’s a mom to two boys - ages 6 and 8.

Lederman said that after encountering a few possums, raccoons, and even a bat herself, she had the talk with her kids.

“We tell them to keep their distance because you never know the animal or how it’s going to behave.”

And if you have pets, make sure their vaccinated against rabies.

If you come across a wild animal and are unable to get in contact with your local Board of Health, your next step should be calling police immediately.

