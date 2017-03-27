"Tax Questions" at Western Mass News

We're a little over 3 weeks away from the deadline in Massachusetts to file your federal and state income tax returns.

Tonight on Western Mass News from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., certified public accountants from Moriarty and Primack in Springfield joined us to take your calls, answering your questions and concerns about filing this year.

Doug Theobald said that the biggest issue facing the IRS these days is identity theft.

“It's really a shock to a lot of taxpayers. They'll give us their information, we'll file their returns, we'll send it off electronically, and then we get a rejection notice saying we can't file your return because somebody else has filed it.”

If you've been a victim of identity theft, the IRS will issue you a PIN number every year.

Even if you haven't been the victim of identity theft, you can go on the IRS website and get a PIN to be proactive and protect yourself.

The deadline to file in Massachusetts is midnight, Tuesday, April 18.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.