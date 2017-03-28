Vote to consolidate Amherst elementary schools underway

Polls are open in Amherst right now as voters try to decide the fate of the elementary schools in town.

If approved, three schools would move into one building.

Those in favor think it's a much needed change while others aren't so convinced.

There's a lot of excitement in Amherst today, especially for those parents who have been working hard to campaign for a consolidated elementary school.

However, not everyone thinks it's such a great idea.

"I don't favor a large school," said Ann Greene.



Green has a background in early childhood education. That's why she's voting no on a consolidation proposal that would bring all Amherst elementary school children together into one building, where Wildwood Elementary School currently is.



"Smaller is better, easier to control, friendlier atmosphere. I don't favor a large school," Greene added.



However, other parents think the consolidation idea is a great one. They said that it's time to bring all the students together into one building.



"By creating one building that houses two small co-located schools, we're able to preserve the awesome programming that makes education in Amherst great," said Johanna Neumann, chair of 'Vote Yes'



The building would be divided in two with two separate administrations.

To pass, two-thirds of people voting today need to vote yes.



"It's gonna be a nail-biter," Neumann added.



Town Manager Paul Bockelman agreed. He said that passing the vote today is going to be tough.



"It's a high profile issue for the town. It did not succeed twice at town meeting, so now, the advocates for the project are bringing it to our town referendum," Bockelman said.

