South Hadley man sent to state prison for child rape charges

BOSTON (AP) - A 60-year-old South Hadley man charged with raping a child more than 20 years ago has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to state prison.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office says Gary Mackechnie was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison with five years of probation and numerous conditions after pleading guilty in Hampshire Superior Court.

Mackechnie was charged with two counts of rape and abuse of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.

Prosecutors say the assaults occurred in Granby in the early 1990s when the girl was 12 and 13. They were reported to Granby police in 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.