Sunny and seasonable mid-week; tracking snow for Friday

Rain will be gradually ending overnight. Patchy fog is possible through the early morning hours Wednesday and skies will be gradually clearing. Expect temperatures to hover in the mid 30s as the sun comes up, then we warm quickly with highs reaching the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon. Winds out of the north will get a bit gusty by the afternoon.

We are mostly clear and colder Wednesday night with temps falling into the middle and upper 20s. High pressure will move to our north Thursday and bring slightly cooler temps and most highs will hover around 50 with sunshine and a lighter breeze. Our next storm system still has a lot of questions coming with it, but will arrive Friday.

Low pressure will be tracking toward New England from the southern Plains. The main low will pass to our south Friday and with high pressure to our northeast, temperatures across New England look cold enough for snow-at least at the start.

Potential Snow for Friday...

Precipitation will arrive Friday morning and should begin as snow for all of western Mass. Temperatures will range in the lower to mid 30s, allowing for the snow to be wet and heavy in nature. As we move into the afternoon, the lower valley should transition to a rain/snow mix-keeping accumulations fairly minor, however, the higher elevations north of the Pike could continue to accumulate snow through the day.

Plowable snow is certainly possible with this storm in the Berkshires and if the wetter nature stays likely, power outages could become a concern.

By Friday night, warmer air will begin to work in from the southwest, which will allow for more of a wintry mix for everyone that could include sleet and/or freezing rain. Everyone will transition to rain through Saturday morning and showers should taper off by the afternoon.

There are still a lot of uncertainties with this system as far as potential snow amounts, the track of the storm (which will determine intensity of the precip) and even precip-type. We will be fine-tuning the details over the next 48 hours, so be sure to check in often for updates!

Seasonable temperatures in the 50s look to return by Sunday and Monday with high pressure bringing back some good sunshine.

