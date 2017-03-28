2 Greenfield officers injured chasing missing NH teen who stole car

A missing New Hampshire teen is charged after he allegedly stole a car, crossed state lines into Vermont and Massachusetts, and then led Greenfield officers on a foot chase that left 2 injured.

For Greenfield Police, it all began late Sunday morning when they received a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) from Brattleboro Police in VT for a stolen vehicle that was now on I-91.

This was at about 11:15 a.m.

"(The) stolen car (had) fled south on Rt 91 ... they were unable to stop (it.) They reported that the driver was a danger to himself and others," explained Greenfield Police.

About 45 minutes later at around noon they learned that the 17-year-old driver was possibly in the area of Franklin Medical Center. State Police received the same information as well.

First on scene was Greenfield Police Sgt. Westerling and he found the teen matching the description they had been given.

So he approached and asked his name, but the teen allegedly gave the Sergeant a false one.

By this time another Greenfield officer had arrived along with state troopers.

"The information given to the officers did not match so Sgt. Westerling decided to place the suspect in custody. As he attempted to do so, the suspect broke out of the sergeant grasp and ran away. As the sergeant attempted to regain control he tripped and fell and sustained moderate injuries," said Greenfield Police.

But that didn't stop Sgt. Westerling from continuing to pursue the teen along with other officers.

"During the chase, Officer Buchanan also fell and also suffered a moderate injury. Even after being injured, both Westerling and Buchanan continued the chase and with the assistance of the MSP was able to capture the suspect in the area of Madison Cr.," added Greenfield Police.

As the investigation ensued, authorities learned the teen had been reported missing from Somersworth, NH. They also discovered the stolen car out of Stoddard, NH, near FMC.

"The juvenile is being charged with Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle and being a Fugitive from Justice. (Additional charges will be filed by other states)," noted Greenfield Police.

Both Sgt. Westerling and Officer Buchanan were treated at FMC and police say, “Neither have been able to return to work at the time of this writing."

This was at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

No further details, including the identity of the teen, were released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.