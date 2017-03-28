Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect

A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly breaking in an Atwater neighborhood home overnight.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that shortly after 1 a.m. today, police were called to Derby Dingle Street for a report of a person walking around the house.

That suspect also reportedly tried to get in through doors and windows and set off the kitchen door alarm upon entry.

"The victim then observed the thief dart across the rear yard to the adjacent street leaving his foot prints in the snow," Delaney explained.

Police said that the homeowner saw the suspect drop an item while running through the backyard. The suspect then allegedly went back to grab the stolen property and fled.

A K-9 was called to the area and was able to track down the suspect on Atwater Road. Delaney said once there, officers recovered a stolen motion sensor light that was in the suspect's custody.

Police arrested 18-year-old Bobby Guzman Jr. of Springfield on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony and larceny under $250.

Delaney wanted to remind residents that if something suspicious is seen, say something and call police.

