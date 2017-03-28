Alleged drug dealer arrested in Greenfield after yelling at officer

A Greenfield man who allegedly had drugs in his vehicle including cocaine and ecstasy, was taken into custody last night after he was pulled over for having a suspended license.

Carlos Oyola, 32, from Union St. in Greenfield, has been charged with License Suspended, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Drug, and Possession to Distribute Class B, Subsequent Offense, Drug, Possession Class B, and finally, Resisting Arrest.

This according to the Greenfield Police Department who posted the notice to their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

At about 6:25 p.m. Monday, an officer on routine patrol spotted the vehicle Oyola was allegedly operating.

"The officer learned that Mr. Oyola's drivers license was suspended," explained police.

So a traffic stop was initiated in the middle of a parking lot at 295 Federal Street.

"Once, the officer stopped the vehicle Mr. Oyola began to yell at the officer accusing him of having no reason to stop him. The officer demanded a copy of his drivers license no less than three times to positively identify Mr. Oyola, but he refused to produce it," said police.

That's when the officer ordered him to turn around so he could handcuff him, but Oyola allegedly refused to comply.

"The officer attempted to arrest him, but Mr. Oyola resisted the arrest. After a small struggle, and help by Officer Purinton, Mr. Oyola was secured with handcuffs and transported to the station for booking," noted police.

The vehicle was searched as well as part of the investigation and Greenfield Police say they found drugs inside.

"During the search Officer Purinton located several bags of what is believed to be cocaine, a suspected pill of ecstasy, a scale and a box of sandwich bags which is commonly used for packaging drugs," said police.

Oyola's bail was set at $2,000 by the Clerk of Courts.

Police report he was taken to a local jail for holding.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.