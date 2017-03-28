Young MA girl asks to dine with police officer

A Massachusetts police officer ended up having what was described as "the best dinner date ever" earlier this month.

Hingham Police said on Facebook that on Saturday, March 11, Sgt. Steven Dearth was alone on his dinner break at Panera Bread in Hingham when four year Lillian came up to the officer to say hello and wanted to sit with him.

Lillian, whom police described as "very adorable" and "very outgoing", proceeded to sit down across the table.

Video was released over the weekend from inside the restaurant of the impromptu dinner date.

"It means a lot to Police Officers when people say hi, especially when children approach us," the department explained in a Facebook post.

Lillian's mother, Nicole, commented on Facebook that Lillian was having a rough night before getting to the restaurant and thanked Sgt. Dearth "for making her night an awesome one."

"It was one of the best nights we've had too. Our job involves people many times at their worst, so when we have opportunities like this, it does so much for us. Plus, she was just awesome!" the department replied.

Police noted that Lillian even asked Sgt. Dearth "to have a play date 'in a few days.'"

