'NCIS' to feature Honor Flight program

Tonight, a popular television series will showcase a plot that could touch thousands across New England.

Tuesday night's episode of 'NCIS' will feature the Honor Flight.

"There's going to be a part of the episode that's going to look at the Honor Flight. See a bit of the program, not all, but enough that millions of people will be able to see," said John Paradis, veterans outreach coordinator.

Paradis has been apart of the program for quite some time. He's been on three Honor Flights and knows full well about their meaning.

"When you have an Honor Flight, a lot of those memories come back. It brings them great closure to know that, at this stage of their life, that what they accomplished has great meaning and that so many Americans taking the time to express their appreciation for their service," Paradis added.

The non-profit organization has escorted over a thousand veterans from New England down to Washington, D.C. and operates entirely on volunteers and donations.

Joe Byron, the founder of Honor Flight New England, said that the work is now as important as ever because soon, remembering a World War II veteran simply won't be possible.

Service members like Harvey Lafleur are greatly appreciative of the Honor Flight and what it does. He said that he will never forget his time from overseas back in the mid 1940s.

"They would fire and come back, fire and come back. That was something. No, I had to sleep through that one night," Lafleur noted.

Lafleur survived the Battle of the Bulge as a combat medic, eventually returning home to Chicopee to settle down.

This binder is a constant reminder of Lafleur's years in the Army. Inside are letters from his wife and kids but also his trip with the Honor Flight six years ago that still makes him laugh.

Byron said that the work is now as important as ever.

"They're leaving us at about 500 a day," Byron added.

With another jam-packed flight full of veterans planned for April, Byron is hoping the 'NCIS' episode can highlight the importance of honoring those from the greatest generation.

"Oh, it's an incredible impact, everyday. We have to take, we have to cherish every moment we're with them," Byron noted.

This way, more vets like Lafleur can build on their own binder of memories.

