Getting a deal on a last-minute April vacation

April vacation for schools across western Massachusetts is less than three weeks away.

If you're looking to take a last minute vacation and go somewhere warm, you may be in luck.

This dreary weather got us to thinking about sunshine and warm weather. With April vacation right around the corner, we looked into whether there are any last minute deals to be had and if there are, how do you find them.

Well, there are, and turns out, it's not that difficult.

Does this rainy weather have you dreaming of sand and sunshine?

Denise Nowak of Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee said that airfare right now to points south is expensive "unless you wait until last minute and you don't mind going out of Boston or New York because there's charter flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and to Cancun, Mexico, Riviera Maya. If they don't fill those charter seats, they then discount them."

By last minute, Nowak means, waiting until at least four days from when you want to leave. You could save thousands.

If you want to stay domestic, Nowak said that Southwest has non-stop flights to Las Vegas from Bradley.

Air Lingus is now flying direct from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland. It may not be as warm, but it's cheap right now - $198 round-trip before taxes and fees.

"You can find some good B and B's, bed and breakfast, for very inexpensively this time of year, especially April. It's not real warm over there yet and it's nice. It's beautiful in Ireland," Nowak explained.

Some tricks to find the best airfare?

"Whenever you visit any website, essentially, it will remember you that you went to that website and remembers you by something called a cookie," said Stan Prager of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

Keep checking those fares? Prager said that the airline remembers based on those cookies.

"You get a price from the airline company. Now, you hit refresh and go back there again and the airline knows you've been there and this is the price they've quoted you, so now, they're going to base their quote to you, perhaps, if they're doing this, on the old quote," Prager explained.

That old quote may not be the cheapest. Prager suggested clearing those cookies or open another browser. That way you, once again, become a new customer.

Finally, Nowak said that if you can fly mid-week of April vacation, it's much cheaper since most vacationers are already at their destinations.

On the flip side, if you can come back the Tuesday or Wednesday after April vacation, it may be hard with the kids missing some school days, but again, you could save hundreds of dollars.

