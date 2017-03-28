Bus driver arrested on marijuana charge after students smell "strange odor"

A Chelmsford school bus driver who was about take students on a field trip this morning ended up in handcuffs instead for allegedly using marijuana. This after several students complained to a teacher of a "strange odor" on board.

Ali Mahfuz, 63, of Nashua, NH is facing several charges including Operating Under the Influence of Drugs (Marijuana), Operating Negligently as to Endanger, and Reckless Endangerment.

The Chelmsford Police Department reports they were contacted by school officials this morning to investigate.

"Several high school students reported to a teacher that a strange odor was present on the bus," police explained.

When the teacher heard what the students had to say, they notified the principal right away.

"...the principal who boarded the bus with other administrators ...could clearly smell the odor of marijuana," police noted.

So the students who were scheduled to board the bus, were instead brought to the cafeteria. That's when police arrived.

Following an investigation into the situation, police say Mahfuz was in fact found to be "under the influence of marijuana." They arrested him on scene.

"He had just finished a route for Greater Lowell Technical High School before arriving at Chelmsford High School," police added.

Luckily, the students were still able to go on the field trip after a new school bus and driver were brought in.

The bus company, North Reading Transportation Inc., is cooperating police say and sent a company supervisor to the scene.

"I cannot overstate the role played by the students today in ensuring their safety on the roads. They knew something was not right, and they spoke up right away, alerting school administrators. I commend these students for their role in stopping a dangerous situation from unfolding," said Chelmsford Police Chief Spinney.

Mahfuz was held at the police station until his arraignment today in Lowell District Court. The Clerk's Office there told Western Mass News he was released on personal recognizes.

His next court date is scheduled for April 26 for a pre-trial hearing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.