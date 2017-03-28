Springfield Police creating video surveillance registry to help fight crime

When it comes to fighting crime in the city of Springfield, officers are turning to technology.

On Tuesday, they focused on the need for businesses to share their technology with police to help share information that could lead to clues or even an arrest.

Police in Springfield told us that fighting crime in the city isn't something that's just reserved for those with the badge.

Instead, they're turning to those in their neighborhoods to not only report crimes, but also register their cameras.

In Mason Square, officers with tablets in hand were on a mission. They went from gas stations to package stores to pizza joints in an effort to educate about crime mapping and to register cameras.

It's part of crimereports.com, a website where in a few clicks you can report a crime, monitor a crime, and register your security camera.

Last summer, several of businesses on this part of State Street were hit by a burglar who was quickly caught thanks to security camera footage.

How quick?

"We make arrests like that," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

However, if you're concerned about privacy, police said that this isn't a big brother situation.

"We won't be able to monitor it until we get permission from you and when that technology is there, we can do it then, but right now, we just want your camera registered with the Springfield Police Department," Delaney explained.

The idea of an extra set of eyes is settling for Sandra Acosta.

"This makes me feel safe. especially in this neighborhood," Acosta said.

However, today, officers kept running into a problem:

"Most of the owners aren't on-scene, so the managers will say we'll pass it along and sometimes. the cameras are older, so that's what we are coming across right now," said Springfield Police Officer Danny Murdoch.

The officers will keep going from place to place, asking those who live and work in the area to take an interest in cutting down crime in their neighborhood.

"You don't have to wait for us you can do it yourself," Delaney said.

If you think that this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can go over to crimereports.com and then search for 'Springfield' and there would be a tab to register your camera. It takes very little time and also helps police cut down the time to catch criminals.

