Repair and cleanup continues one month after Conway tornado

It's been just over a month since a tornado tore through the town of Conway.

Efforts to fix a heavily damaged church continue. Tarps still cover parts of the United Congregational Church.

Some work has been taken care of, but there is still a lot to be done.

The church has leftover funds from a town grant for renovations funds from back in 2014. Any work done to the outside of the church has to be approved by the town.

As a result, the town needs an evaluation of the damage from the insurance company, but a member of the congregational church council said that things are going a little slower than they would like.

"We've had to have people come in and re-tarp it twice because it rips off and then the weather is going to get in the building," said William Leno with the United Congregational Church Council.

Western Mass News has reached out to the insurance company, Blackmer Insurance, who is behind the repairs to the church, who said that they are in contact with the church to continue to move the process forward as quickly as possible.

Meantime, services are being held at the nearby grammar school.

