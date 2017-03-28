TX mother upset over TSA pat-down of teenage son

A Texas mother has filed a complaint with the TSA, saying the agency treated her family “like dogs.”

Jennifer Williamson posted a video to Facebook showing an agent patting down her 13-year old son at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. The video has since gone viral.

Williamson said that the experience left him traumatized.



"The major issue I had is that we were treated with utter disrespect as if we were criminals," Williamson said.

It all started when a laptop was found in the teen’s bookbag.

In the video, which has gone viral, the agent explains the procedure and then pats down Aaron's backside, front, and down his legs.

As per policy, the TSA officer then uses the back of his hands for pat-downs over sensitive areas of the boy’s body.

"I believe he was patted down excessively, they went over his sensitive areas a little more than necessary, especially given that he wasn't wearing bulky clothing or anything like that," Williamson added.

Williamson said that she asked that her son be screened another way because he has sensory processing disorder, which makes him sensitive to touch.



The TSA said that the procedures the agent performed are part of new standards that went into effect earlier this month. Instead of several different variations, there is now just one full body pat-down.

Williamson claims they were held at the checkpoint for about an hour, causing them to miss their flight, but the agency says they were there for approximately 45 minutes, which included the time it took to discuss screening procedures with the mother and to screen three carry-on items.

The new TSA procedures were put in place after a 2015 homeland security audit found major lapses in security.

The TSA says the pat-down took approximately two minutes in total. Two police officers were also called to observe to mitigate the mother’s concerns.

Copyright 2017 CBS Interactive Inc All rights reserved.