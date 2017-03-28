AAA predicts gas prices to surge heading into summer

Drivers beware. A new AAA study is anticipating the national average for a gallon of gas is going to increase by this summer.

As you can imagine, drivers are not happy about the news. Many folks rely on their cars not just for fun, but also for work.

According to the new study, AAA is projecting the average gallon of gas to go up 40 cents this summer, peaking near $2.70.

AAA said that more than 70 percent of drivers would make everyday lifestyle or driving habit changes.

Glenn Chamberlind drives a large truck and he's not looking forward to the change.

"Not too happy, 36 gallons, so that'll add up to a few extra bucks every week. When prices go up, I'm easy on the gas, don't press the gas as much, so I don't spend so much gas," Chamberlind explained.

AAA said that drivers will start to see the climbing prices in April. That's when the switchover to the summer blend gasoline will begin to go into production.

If you need a silver lining, many drivers said they are thankful prices aren't anticipated to reach more than $3.00 a gallon like it did years ago.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.