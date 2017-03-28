"Most Wanted" man arrested in Pittsfield for murder charge

Pittsfield Police arrested a homeless man wanted for murder today around 1:30 p.m. out of Everett, MA.

David Grossack, 47, is currently listed on the Mass. State Police’s “Most Wanted” page, and has past ties to several communities in the Greater Boston area.

Grossack is set to be arraigned tomorrow in Central Berkshire District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.