UMass season ticket holders optimistic about next season

UMass continues to search for a new men's basketball coach after the last one backed out of the job right before being introduced.

Despite this setback, UMass season ticket holders have not asked for their money back.

Fans of UMass men's basketball are looking forward, even after Coach Pat Kelsey backed out of the job last week.

Alan Pandiani, the university's associate athletic director for sales & fan experience, sent out a tweet saying: "Happy to say that 100% of patrons who put down deposits for @UMassBasketball have remained firm in their commitment to the '17-'18 season."

Despite the shocking news of Kelsey leaving the program, UMass faithful are still excited for next season

"And then when we found out that he backed out, there was kind of a lot of shock because we all thought he was going to be the right guy," said Mark Laconte.

Laconte, a season ticket holder, is just one of many UMass fans that are seeing the glass half-full.

"As a fan, I am feeling that I have a lot of faith. Ihave full faith in Ryan Bamford and the athletic department to bring in the right coach. I think it's better that we found out now that Kelsey did not want to be here. I think all of us UMass fans want a coach that wants to be a part of this program," Laconte added.

Western Mass News asked UMass fans on Twitter what they thought of the future of Minutemen basketball now that they still need a coach: and here is what they said:

Nick said: "hell yea I have hope! We have the best AD in the country! Watch for us next year!"

Dave Wallace noted: "For sure - we will be there every game again next season."

Tom Massetti agreed, saying: "Of course we have hope, we're UMass avid fans who are gluttons punishment!"

These season ticket holders want the team to know that they support them by keeping their season tickets, even after UMass asked if some people wanted their money back.

"And with us contributing to the program and us season ticket holders standing by them that we can get the Mullins Center rocking again," Laconte said.

The UMass faithful are anxiously awaiting a new coach to lead the program, but no matter who UMmass chooses as the next coach, the longtime fans will be at the Mullins Center cheering on their Minutemen.

